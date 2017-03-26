× Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington woman who may be in danger.

Noelle Greenwald was last seen 413 Everett St. in Burlington, according to Burlington police. The Silver Alert was issued late Saturday night.

Greenwald is described as a 47-year-old white woman standing 4’11” and weighing about 140 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jacket, black pants and brown boots.

Police believe she may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with any information on Greenwald’s whereabouts can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.