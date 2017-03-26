× Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old man reported missing out of Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Gibsonville.

Labritish Aljuan Monroe was last seen at 309 Elm St. in Gibsonville. The Silver Alert was issued early Sunday morning.

Monroe has been described as a 22-year-old black male, standing 5’11” and weighing about 146 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue knit shirt with an orange Polo emblem, dark blue Levi jeans and red, white and black athletic shoes.

Monroe is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and may be in danger.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Gibsonville police at (336) 449-7926.