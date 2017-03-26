× Police arrest man in shooting death of 74-year-old High Point woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 74-year-old woman last week.

Lashawn Kentarius Marshall faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Josie Lindsay, according to records.

Lindsay was killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting outside her home on Langford Avenue. High Point police have called the incident gang and drug-related and do not believe Lindsay was the target.

Marshall was arrested Sunday afternoon by High Point police and was jailed without bond.

The incident was the sixth homicide in the city this year.

“She was just a great person, we fed a lot of people in the neighborhood, kids, lots of kids,” said Edward Lindsay, who was married to the victim.