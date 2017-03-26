× North Carolina father, son dead after RV crashes, catches fire

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A father and son were killed Saturday afternoon when their motorhome crashed on Interstate 77 in Chester County, shutting down the highway for hours, according to WSOC.

The Chester coroner has identified them as Christopher Gragg, 53, and his son Cody Gragg, 23. The victims are from Lenoir, N.C., according to WBTV.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77, near mile marker 68, Chester EMS reported.

According to troopers, the 2003 Freightliner motorhome ran off the left side of the road before crashing down an embankment and catching on fire.

Troopers told WSOC that both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.