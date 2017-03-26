Hwy. 64 from Davidson County to Davie County at the Yadkin River blocked after shooting involving law enforcement

Hwy. 64 from Davidson County to Davie County at the Yadkin River is blocked because of a shooting involving law enforcement in Davie County.

Almost four miles of the highway is closed between Koontz Road in Davidson County to Highway 801 in Davie County.

The incident started at about 4:45 p.m. and involved a shooting involving law enforcement, but no other details were immediately available.

The highway is expected to reopen at 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The NCDOT provided the following alternative route for drivers:

Motorists can take US-64 East to NC-150 North. Follow NC-150 North to Hampton Road and turn left onto Hampton Road. Follow Hampton Road to US-158 (Clemmons Road) and turn left onto US-158 (Clemmons Road). Follow US-158 (Clemmons Road) back to US-64 West.

Developing…