2-year-old child dies after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A 2-year-old boy in High Point has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, according to a High Point police press release.

Officers responded to the incident at 1301 Filbert Place shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to the incident.

The child was taken to a local hospital and died shortly later. Police have not identified the victim.

No suspects are being sought and there is no known danger to the public related to this case, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Detective Matt Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.