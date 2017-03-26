× 2 suspects face charges after drugs, pistols, money seized from Thomasville home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Two suspects face charges after deputies seized cocaine, marijuana, money and two pistols while executing a search warrant at their residence in Davidson County.

Amanda Stewart, 36, of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for illegal drug activity.

Charges are still pending service for Corey Lee Antone, 48, for trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for drug activity and possession of firearm by felon.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 5888 Lot 2 Midway School Road in Thomasville on Friday afternoon in connection to suspected illegal narcotic activity.

Deputies seized 46.8 grams of cocaine, two grams of marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, money and two pistols.

Stewart was jailed in Davidson County under a $10,000 secured bond.