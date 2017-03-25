× Virginia police arrest sword-wielding man dressed as the Joker

A Virginia man was arrested and charged with wearing a mask in public Friday after he walked around dressed as the comic book supervillain the Joker, police told ABC News.

Several people called 911 Friday to say that had seen a suspicious male wearing a black cape and carrying a sword walking around the city.

Jeremy Putman, 31, was charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony.

Virginia Code 18.2-422 states, “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood, or other device, whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered, so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place, or upon any private property in this Commonwealth, without first having obtained from the owner or tenant thereof consent to do so in writing.”

Putnam is in jail on a $2,000 secured bond.