MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Video from a surveillance camera near Mount Airy shows the end of a chase involving at least two highway patrol cars -- and a resulting crash.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon just east of Mount Airy on Hwy. 89 (Westfield Road) between Poteat and Blue Hollow roads.

The person driving the suspect vehicle was caught.

The video was recorded at Moore's General Store.