Spring-break burglar stole iPads, cocaine, tequila, underwear from students

A University of Central Florida student spent his spring break burglarizing student apartments, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Adam Charles McManaman, 19, faces burglary and grand-theft charges after breaking into several apartments in a student apartment complex. Police say he took Michael Kors watches, iPads, a GoPro camera, cocaine, marijuana, underwear and a bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila.

McManaman climbed balconies and entered the apartments through sliding glass doors. He eventually confessed to a friend and said he planned to sell the items. That friend went to police and McManaman confessed, adding that he also stole women’s underwear.

