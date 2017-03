HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are on scene of a reported shooting in High Point.

One person was shot near Filbert Place and Pershing Street.

High Point Police said the victim was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Developing…

@HighPointPolice investigating a shooting on the corner of Filbert pl. and Pershing st. pic.twitter.com/9Ov4St30yK — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) March 25, 2017