× Police investigate home invasion in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a home invasion early Saturday in Burlington.

On Saturday at 4:20 a.m., police responded to a home on Pine Street in reference to a burglary and robbery.

The suspects entered the residence while the three adult and two young children were sleeping. Two of the three suspects had black in color handguns. The third did not display a gun.

The suspects came in and demanded money. The suspects stole electronics and jewelry from the residence after they could not get money from the victims.

Each of the suspects was wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and dark colored bandanas over the bottom of their faces. Two of the suspects were about 5’6″ tall with slender build, and the third was about 6’00” tall and a slender build.

A K9 track led to a nearby street where a vehicle may have been parked.

None of the victims were physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.