WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Maryland man has taken credit for the latest message in a series of controversial billboards on Business 40 that have sparked outrage for what some have deemed misogynistic views.

The latest in the series near the Linville Road exit, posted Friday morning, reads: “Real men don’t use coupons.”

In fine print below, it says: “Our coupons have pictures of dead presidents and statesmen and are good anytime anyplace.”

The billboard also lists a website, which identifies Mitch Carr, an auto mechanic from Kensington, Md., as the man behind the billboard.

