Las Vegas’ Bellagio put on lockdown following armed burglary

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating a burglary at a high-end store inside the Bellagio Resort and Casino. Guests fled in panic from the property.

Police say at least three people broke into a jewelry store early Saturday morning.

The Bellagio was on lockdown after the incident for about 30 minutes.

Witnesses say the suspects were wearing character masks.

Several people have been detained but it’s not clear if they are the burglary suspects, according to CNN.

Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false. NO injuries. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

At no point were any firearms discharged, police told ABC News.

Scene outside of the Bellagio Hotel. Law enforcement is surrounding the hotel. pic.twitter.com/kdsQXZdSHB — Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) March 25, 2017