Jamestown man faces 33 additional child pornography charges

A 31-year-old Jamestown man previously accused of soliciting a minor on social media faces 33 additional charges, according to a press release.

Adrian Rodriguez was arrested following an undercover online social media investigation earlier this month.

Rodriguez allegedly disseminated a video by social media and solicited an undercover officer that he believed to be a 13-year-old female. He was arrested in a parking lot in Saxapahaw, where it is believed he planned to meet a minor.

Rodriguez was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor and solicitation of a minor by computer.

On Friday, after execution of a cellphone search warrant, the additional charges were issued. The charges consisted of 33 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, commonly referred to as possessing child pornography.

He remains in the Alamance County Detention Center, where he was issued a $500,000 bond for the additional charges.