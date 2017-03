HIGH POINT, N.C. — Nearly 300 people showed up Saturday morning for the auction of the gun collection of murdered store owner Jack Little.

The auction started at Whetstone Army Navy store at 9:30 a.m. — the same store where Jack Little was killed last month.

Little, owner of the Army-Navy surplus store, was stabbed to death on Feb. 11. Fourteen guns were stolen during the robbery and homicide.

Three people have been arrested in connection with his death.