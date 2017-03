× How Greensboro singer Vanessa Ferguson made it onto ‘The Voice’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vanessa Ferguson says that she couldn’t afford to be nervous on the NBC singing competition, “The Voice.”

The Greensboro singer had just 90 seconds to impress celebrity coaches Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

They had their backs turned to Ferguson, so they couldn’t even see her.

“I had to go out and put on the best performance that I could muster up,” Ferguson said in a phone interview.