Girl badly burned making popular kids project

A Massachusetts girl is recovering after getting burned on a popular do-it-yourself project.

Kathleen Quinn was making homemade slime recently and while at a sleepover she noticed her hands were in pain.

Her parents took her to the hospital where doctors determined her hands had second- and third-degree burns.

"It felt like really hot and tingly," she said.

Doctors determined that blisters on Kathleen's hands came from extended exposure to Borax One, which is an ingredient in homemade slime.