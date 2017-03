× Friends, family remember Stokesdale teenager killed in fall

WINSTON-SALEM — Friends and family on Saturday remembered a Stokesdale teenager with a sweet, Christian nature.

Seventeen-year-old Jason Messer died March 17 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, nearly a month after falling more than 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park.

“His mother and I always had a special place in our hearts for him,” his father, Ben Messer said.

Jason was the middle of three boys. He struggled with infant asthma, Ben Messer said. But he became a healthy and happy child “who loved to eat a lot,” his father said.