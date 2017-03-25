× Deputies continue investigating death of burned woman in Surry County

MOUNT AIRY, NC – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on Autobahn Lane in the White Plains community Friday night, according to a press release.

Heather Leanne Wilkins Frye, 36, was discovered deceased shortly after 7 p.m. Friday outside her home. The call was initially received as a possible missing person case by the Surry County 911 Center at 7 p.m. when family members were unable to locate Frye. While officers were on the way, the family called back to say they had located Frye in a fire pit in a field near the home and said she appeared to be beyond help.

Surry County Emergency Services was dispatched to the scene in addition to law enforcement to attempt life-saving measures but she was declared dead at 7:20 p.m.

Deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office were on Autobahn Lane until after 1 a.m. on Saturday processing the scene and Frye’s body has been sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for an autopsy. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“At this time there are no obvious signs of foul play,” Sheriff Graham Atkinson stated. “ We are investigating this as an unattended death and don’t expect any additional details until after the autopsy on Monday.”

Atkinson said his department will release additional information as it becomes available.