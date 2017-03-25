× Burlington man arrested on drug, weapons charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man has been arrested on drugs and weapons charges, according to a press release.

On Friday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Huffman Mill Road. The driver, Wayne Lakeith Stanfield, had a suspended driver’s license.

After making contact with the driver, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. Deputies searched the vehicle and seized 355 grams of marijuana along with digital scales and marijuana-related paraphernalia. Officers also found a loaded .380-caliber handgun hidden inside the car. In addition to the marijuana and the firearm, deputies also seized $2,631 in U.S. currency.

Stanfield was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stanfield received a $250,000 secured bond and he is scheduled to appear in court March 27.