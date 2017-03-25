Bird lays eggs in middle of High Point parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A bird has decided it wants its babies to hatch in a parking lot in High Point.

The bird is located at Beach South Volleyball Club in High Point.

She's been there at least three weeks with her four eggs.

Club owner Scott Castevens has put cones around the nest to keep club members from disturbing her.

People getting into their cars, talking and pulling away don't seem to bother her.

The bird is a Sand Piper and they are known for laying their eggs near water or among rocks.