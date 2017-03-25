× Assisted-living worker accused of filming residents having sex

MIAMI — A Florida assisted-living facility worker has been charged after she recorded two residents having sex, then posted the video on Snapchat, CBS Miami reported.

Alexis Williams allegedly secretly recorded an 81-year-old woman having consensual sex with a 59-year-old man in a private room at Bristol Court Assisted Living Facility. Someone saw the video and called Bristol Court staff.

The assisted-living facility fired Williams and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating.