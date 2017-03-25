‘Armed and dangerous’ NC murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
DETROIT, Mich. — The Fayetteville Police Department said 26-year-old Jerome Wayne Jones Jr., wanted for a Fayetteville murder, has been arrested attempting to cross the Canadian border, WTVD reported.
The Fayetteville Police Department say Jones murdered 34-year-old Jason McKnight in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
Detectives have a first-degree murder warrant for Jones. Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a car with NC plates attempted to cross over the Canadian border around 4 a.m.
The car, driven by an unidentified female, said the pair was denied entry because the man didn’t have identification.
Officials determined the undocumented man was Jones, wanted for murder in Cumberland County.