2 Fayetteville children found stabbed to death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Two Fayetteville children reported missing and endangered have been found stabbed to death in Hoke County, WTVD reported.
The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at a crime scene near N.C. Highway 211 and Army Road in the Raeford area.
Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said Genesis and Serenity Freeman — who were just 2 years old and 4 days old — were stabbed multiple times. Their bodies were found in a car parked in a wooded area.
On Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department said the children’s father, Tillman Freeman, was in custody and had refused to say where the children were. He was charged then with two counts of child abuse and child neglect. He’s now also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.