Yum Yum selling hot dogs and ice cream again after accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a Greensboro institution that's been around for more than 100 years selling hot dogs and ice cream.

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream Company, Yum Yum for short, is situated right in the middle of the UNCG campus and is as popular with the college students as it is with the locals who grew up going to the iconic building.

When a car crashed into the side wall of Yum Yum last week, destroying the brick structure and condemning the building to closure, you probably heard the collective gasp of all the people who worried about its future.

Well worry no more, Yum Yum is back open.

While bricks still being replaced outside, hot dogs are once again being served inside.

The building is simply brick and mortar. Inside is where the soul is, where the magic happens.

Hot dogs and ice cream served up to an exchange of cash, and you better bring cash, that’s all they take.

After being closed for a week, It couldn’t reopen quickly enough for some people; Just ask third generation owner Clint Aydelette what the building inspector said.

“He said, ‘Y’all need to go ahead and get this place opened up cause I’m getting calls from Florida to Maine about people wanting to know when we’re going to open up again.’”

The place has fans far and wide, even from those trying not to get, well, wide.

“We’re supposed to be on a diet,” Christy Williams said with a big chuckle as she ordered hot dogs for herself and her co-workers. “We decided to not be on a diet today.”

She made a 15 minute trek across town when she found out about the reopening.

After more than a hundred years you can understand how it runs in the family, and not just the family who runs it.

“I have people come in and say I’m fifth generation or whatever, you know, and it’s pretty astounding when people go out of town and then come back into town to see their loved ones and stuff they’ll stop by just to -- it’s all about memories,” Aydelette said.

Like Greensboro native Katie Zimmerman and her son Tyler, who’s eating his very first Yum Yum hot dog today.

“We live in Richmond and Yum Yum is our go to spot every time we’re back in town so we’re happy they opened up just in time for our trip back,” Zimmerman said.

“We were all talking about it’s our family members and stuff that have brought us here and so it’s like a tradition within our families,” said Dorian Thompson, another Greensboro native and UNCG alum.

It’s a tradition that a little mortar will hold together for as long as families keep wanting hot dogs and ice cream.