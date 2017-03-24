Watch live: Many think April the giraffe’s ‘behavior and position’ could mean she’s close

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. Giraffes are pregnant for around 15 months, according to the page. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

In the zoo’s Thursday evening update, the park said people online are speculating that April will soon give birth.

The post read:

April has many thinking tonight is the night, as chat rooms and social media postings question her behavior and positioning. We will wait to see what the night brings. Both Keepers and Vet report further back end swell, no change in discharge or lactation.