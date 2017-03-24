Video shows men riding horses through Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Two men trotted through a Houston-area Walmart on horseback over the weekend -- one man even recorded the odd moment.

Woody Fields posted the video on Facebook Sunday evening.

"We were just riding and a buddy of mines was, like, 'Let's go to Walmart,' and I was, like, 'Man, I'm not going to Walmart.' He was, like, 'Come on, let's go," Fields told KPRC.

The video shows the horses walking through the store, going up and down aisles and walking alongside surprised customers.

Walmart responded to the incident saying, "We in no way condone yesterday's reckless stunt inside our store and are thankful no one was hurt by these actions."

The Houston Humane Society also released a statement on the incident:

At minimum, riding a horse inside a store is incredibly irresponsible. This would be extremely stressful on any horse. Horses can easily become spooked, endangering not only themselves, but also any shoppers they might encounter. The Houston Humane Society urges all pet owners to think and act responsibly when it comes to the lives of animals in their care.

The video has more than 69,000 shares and 21,000 likes.