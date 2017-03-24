× Surry County deputies find burned body of woman; death appears to be accidental

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Surry County deputies are investigating what appears to be an accidental death on Autobahn Lane south of the White Plains community, according to Sheriff Graham Atkinson.

Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and when they arrived the found the badly burned body of a woman.

Atkinson says his office will continue to investigate to make sure the woman’s death was accidental.

The woman’s identity has not been released.