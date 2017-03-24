× Panthers sign veteran running back Jonathan Stewart to one-year contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed veteran running back Jonathan Stewart to a one-year contract extension, according to the team’s official website. The extension pushes Stewart’s contract through 2018.

The former first-round pick led the Panthers with 218 carries for 824 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016.

Stewart signed a five-year contract extension ahead of the 2012 season but was sidelined for seven games. Offseason ankle surgery then held him out of the first seven weeks of the 2013 season. But in 2014, he returned as the Panthers’ lead back.

In the past two seasons, he has 15 rushing touchdowns and 1,813 rushing yards.

For his career, Stewart has 1,501 carries for 6,638 yards and 45 touchdowns.

