MEMPHIS, Tenn. — North Carolina defeated Butler 92-80 to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament on Friday night.

The Tar Heels will face the winner of the UCLA-Kentucky matchup on Sunday.

Joel Berry II led the way for the Tar Heels with 26 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Nice take care of business win by the Heels. #marchmadness — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) March 25, 2017