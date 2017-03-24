NC Zoo staff provides great overall care to chimps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The chimpanzees at the North Carolina Zoo are pretty entertaining.

During FOX8's Shannon Smith's visit, Chimpanzee Kendall put on a hilarious and memorable display.

Zookeepers have built a strong bond with the chimps, which allows them to offer better overall care.

As a result of the great care, the chimps are living longer -- some into their 50s and 60s!

With the help of North Carolina hospitals and universities, zookeepers are doing everything they can to help create a positive quality of life for the animals.