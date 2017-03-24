× NC man who opened fire in DC pizzeria pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — The North Carolina man who opened fire in a Washington, D.C. pizza shop while investigating a conspiracy theory pleaded guilty Friday morning, WSOC reports.

Edgar Welch, of Salisbury, who fired shots inside Comet Ping Pong pizzeria while investigating an internet conspiracy involving Democrats, appeared in federal court and pleaded guilty to a federal charge of transporting a firearm and ammunition, as well as a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say he walked into the restaurant and fired off multiple shots from his AR-15 while apparently in search of child sex slaves that he believed were being held at there. After Welch found no evidence child sex-trafficking, no one was harmed and he surrendered, according to court documents.

He faces at least 18 months behind bars on each count.