× Motorcyclist killed in accident in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Winston-Salem Friday evening, according to officers on the scene.

The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Country Club Road.

Winston-Salem officers said the wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.