× Mom allegedly choked daughter over incorrectly reciting Bible verses

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A drunk Pennsylvania woman is accused of choking her daughter and slamming her head into the wall for incorrectly reciting Bible verses.

Rhonda Kemp Shoffner, 41, is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly assaulting the girl, who is under the age of 13, according to Pennlive.com.

On March 14, the girl woke up from a nap. The mother, who the victim says had been drunk for three days, ordered her daughter to call family members.

When she couldn’t get in touch with them, the girl was forced to kneel on the bathroom floor and repeat Bible verses, the newspaper reports.

“What did God tell the man to do with his son?” she said.

When the girl didn’t know the answer, police say Shoffner said, “God told the man to kill his son.”

The girl then replied, “God said to forgive his son.”

Angry, Shoffner grabbed the little girl by the hair and slammed her head into the wall.

Each time the girl gave a wrong answer, the mom would again slam her head into the wall.

The girl eventually tried to fight back and Shoffner told her to lie down and began to strangle her.

Eventually, Shoffner told her to “just leave and don’t ever come back.” She called her father, who in turn called police.

Shoffner faces charges of aggravates assault against a child, strangulation and terroristic threats.

She is in jail on a $100,000 bond, Philly.com reports.