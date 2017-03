× Lexington may get a Chick-fil-A

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A could be built in Lexington, according to City Manager Alan Carson.

The city will consider a permit for the business at its meeting on Monday.

The restaurant would be built at 75 Plaza Parkway, off of Cotton Grove Road.

The Lexington City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday.