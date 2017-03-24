× Fayetteville police searching for 2 missing, endangered children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for two missing children and are seeking public assistance in locating them.

The two children have been identified as 2-year-old Serenity Freeman and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The children that are missing are at the center of a domestic-related incident between Tillman Freeman III, 30, and his spouse, who was at the hospital at the time it is believed the children went missing, the release said.

Fayetteville police said Tillman Freeman is refusing to provide any information about where the children are and said the children should be considered in danger.

The children may be in need of food, clothing and possibly medical care because of Genesis’ age, the release said.

Tillman Freeman is in custody and has been charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with information about where the children are is asked to call 911.

*URGENT: MISSING CHILDREN*

*PLEASE RT*We need your help and are urging anyone with information to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS pic.twitter.com/8xLjyki2ov — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 25, 2017