Duke’s Jayson Tatum to enter NBA draft, Chase Jeter to transfer

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke small forward Jayson Tatum will forgo his sophomore season and enter the NBA draft while forward Chase Jeter will transfer to a school closer to his Las Vegas home, ESPN reports.

Tatum, a freshman standout this past season, averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

The school tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon with a quote from head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The quote read, “I absolutely loved coaching Jayson Tatum. His skill set and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA.”

Tatum is expected to be a top-5 pick in June’s NBA draft.

The Blue Devils are also expected to lose sophomore forward Chase Jeter, who will transfer.

Jeter averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 16 games for the Blue Devils in 2016-2017 but played valuable minutes early in the season while Harry Giles dealt with injuries.

“Chase has been an outstanding young man in our program for the last two years,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a news release. “He has been one of our top academic performers since he arrived on campus. Unfortunately, he was held back this season due to injury. We wish nothing but the absolute best for Chase and his family.”

Jeter will have to sit out next season due to the transfer.

Duke went on to defeat Notre Dame 75-69 in the ACC Championship Game but fell to South Carolina 88-81 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The program has produced at least one first-round NBA draft pick in each of the past six years, according to WTVD. Krzyzewski has mentored 32 first-round picks, including a draft-record 21 lottery selections.