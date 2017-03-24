Community, police gather in wake of violence in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Shekinah Glory Church International in east-central High Point was packed Friday night as community members vented their pain and frustration over the recent spike in violence.

"We need help, this community needs help, this cannot continue. Too many shootings, too many unnecessary deaths," a High Point mom said.

Family members of recent shootings asked police what they can do to get closure, and why cases aren't getting solved faster.

"What can we do to assist you? What more can we do? Because we don't know what to do," the same mother said.

"Chances are someone amongst us is going to get that call and that call will forever change your life," said another mom, whose son was murdered in 2015.

Police Chief Kenneth Shultz responded to the crowd saying his investigators have little success getting information from witnesses.

Other community members say officers don't know the people who live in the neighborhoods well enough and don't spend enough time there when there is no crime scene.

Shultz said his department hosts numerous community outreach programs like coffee with a cop, citizens academy, neighborhood association meetings and meetings with High Point Community Against Violence -- but there is rarely a large turnout.

Community members also challenged each other to call police when there is a crime and report everything they see.

"But when your brother was out here committing a crime you wasn't doing nothing to stop it. If you stop it in advance you don't have to say, 'Free my brother,' you don't have to say 'RIP,'" a mother said.