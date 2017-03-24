Community colleges push for funding to support workforce training, other programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Community college presidents are preparing to head to Raleigh to ask lawmakers to support a $73.5 million budget request.

The funding would support continuing education and workforce training programs as well as career coaches and student support services.

Students and faculty at Forsyth Technical Community College say getting this funding approved would have a direct impact on how well students are prepared to accept jobs in growing fields.

“That support is huge for us,” said Tiffany Hanes, coordinator of the CNA 1 (Certified Nursing Assistant) programs at Forsyth Tech.

“That support brings in the resources we need to be able to have the equipment we need, to be able to offer the best technology,” she said.

Jana Knote plans to become a registered nurse, but is currently training to become a certified nursing assistant.

She says she appreciates that the program’s resources, such as training mannequins and adjustable beds, help resemble a work environment.

“If we did not have the equipment that we have, there was no way that we could learn everything we need to learn,” Knote said.

Faculty says updated equipment and technology is also a necessity for students pursuing other health related careers, including jobs in electronic health records.

“For them to be ready, they need to practice and work on the most current software, which our hardware needs to be up to date so they can work on the software,” said Nancy Tutterow, director of medical and human service programs at Forsyth Tech.

Andrea Onumah is training for a new career in electronic health records and hopes that lawmakers will see the budget as more than a bottom a line, but a chance to help people build a better future.

“We need this. We need for this to be funded [because there are] so many of us that [need] the help,” she said.

Community college presidents will participate in Community College Day in the General Assembly on March 29.