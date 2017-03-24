Brain Injury Awareness: Concussions and Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, as many as 4 million people experience a concussion, the most common form of traumatic brain injury (TBI), and the number of reported cases has been steadily increasing over the last ten years. About eighty percent of cases represent a mild concussion, and almost half a million emergency department visits for brain injuries are made annually by children and adolescents. In this group, TBIs are more often found in boys, either under the age of four or between fifteen and nineteen years of age.

First and foremost, it is important to understand what a concussion is, as well as the signs and symptoms of the condition. A concussion is a type of brain injury that changes the way the brain normally works, caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head. They are most often caused by a fall, playing impact sports, or a motor vehicle accident. Symptoms often experienced by the person who suffered the concussion include difﬁculty thinking clearly, concentrating or remembering, headache or “pressure” in the head, nausea or vomiting, balance problems or dizziness, fatigue or feeling tired, feeling more emotional than usual, as well as changes in appetite and sleep.

Symptoms of concussions are often subjective, and require the patient to describe what they are feeling. A family history of headaches, migraines, anxiety and depression can affect the severity of the symptoms a patient experiences.

If a parent suspects their child has suffered a concussion or any type of head injury, they need to seek medical attention immediately for proper evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of the condition. It can take anywhere from two weeks to three months or even a year to recover from a concussion, depending on the case. While most young athletes don’t want to miss a game because of a concussion, it’s important to be evaluated by a doctor before returning to the field. Second impact syndrome, when a person experiences a second concussion before they fully recover from the first, can lead to more severe symptoms and a longer recovery period.

Cone Health has a dedicated pediatric neurology specialist and practice working closely with area primary care and sports medicine doctors to properly detect and treat children who have concussions and/or head injuries throughout the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Reza Nabizadeh is a pediatric neurologist at Cone Health Child Neurology. Dr. Nabizadeh earned his Doctor of Medicine at Mashad University of Medical Sciences in Iran in 1992. He completed a pediatric residency and pediatric neurology fellowship at Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA in 2013.