× 2 middle school students accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old NC girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl by two male students at a middle school in North Carolina, WSOC reports.

The girl’s mother said Whitewater Middle School officials contacted her Thursday morning and asked her to come to the school. Officials then told her that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and that a camera inside the middle school captured the moments before the apparent assault.

“They [the school] told me that they’d seen it on camera,” the mother said. “That she was being pulled in the hallway. They could see where she refused to go along with the boy. There was another young boy that was with him. He didn’t do anything to her, but they didn’t see anymore other than the pulling. Of course, there are no cameras in the restroom.”

Once inside the bathroom, the boy allegedly forced the girl to perform a sex act. She said her daughter eventually got away and ran for help. That’s when the mother said she received a call from the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they’ve identified the two male students and charges against them are pending.

The victim’s mother told WSOC she took her daughter to the hospital to be examined. She hopes the students will be charged and receive counseling.

“To be forceful, that person needs to get some help,” she said.

The school system released a statement on the incident:

Good afternoon, Whitewater families. This is Beth Thompson with an important message about our school. Earlier today, I received a report of an alleged assault of a student on our campus. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police and CMPD have launched an immediate investigation. As this is an on-going investigation, we are unable to discuss the details of this case. We will continue to provide any support needed by law enforcement to fully pursue this case. I take this incident and any issues involving student safety at our school very seriously. Our school counselors and staff are available to talk with any students who may need support. As always, please feel free to call me with any questions or concerns you may have about our school.