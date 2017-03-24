× 2 children trapped, killed in Wilkes County house fire identified

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The identities of the two children trapped and killed in a Wilkes County house fire have been released.

Yandel Fonseca, 4, and Alexander Antonio Fonseca, 6, died in the Wednesday night fire, according to Wilkes County Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds.

Officials were called to a home on Little Elkin Church Road around 11 p.m. in reference to the fire. Within three minutes, a deputy was at the scene and attempted to locate the two boys. The fire department arrived and attempted CPR but couldn’t save them. The cause of the fire, which has been ruled accidental, is under investigation. It appears the fire started in the kitchen area, at the back of the refrigerator.