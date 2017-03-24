× 2 arrested after teen fatally shot in back at High Point motel

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have charged two men in connection with the death of a teen found shot in the back at a High Point motel Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police charged 41-year-old Billy Wade Ingram with murder while the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Brian O’Neal Davis on warrants for murder. Davis was also served with several other drug-related warrants unrelated to the murder.

At about 6:45 a.m., officers went to the Motel 6 on 120 Southwest Cloverfield Place in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Brandon Burrow, who was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries at about 6:13 p.m.

Police were able to use the motel’s video surveillance cameras to identify the men.

Ingram and Davis were taken to the Guilford County jail on no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.