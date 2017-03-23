Yum Yum Better Ice Cream to reopen Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can pick up your ice cream and hot dogs at Yum Yum Better Ice Cream again starting Friday.

The owner confirmed to FOX8 the Greensboro restaurant will open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. after he met with a health inspector Thursday morning.

Yum Yum temporarily shut down last week after a car slammed into the restaurant's wall

The restaurant has been a staple in Greensboro and for UNCG students for more than 50 years.

"It was kind of really upsetting, because I really loved this place," said Hannah Snow, a UNCG student. "I've been here a bunch. I actually, when I first started driving, the driver's ed teacher took us here and I got to have my first ice cream cone here. It was an amazing experience, so it was like I lost part of my childhood."

It's not clear when construction will wrap up on the wall that was hit.