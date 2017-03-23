Construction on North Main Street in High Point could wrap up soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The construction on North Main Street in High Point has caused a lot of headaches for business owners and drivers.

However, relief is on the its way.

Crews have spent the past five months working on the almost half-mile stretch.

“$5.3 million project for us and a half-mile of total chaos on North Main Street,” said Keith Pugh, director of Engineering Services for the City of High Point.

Pugh admits that it hasn’t been an easy process as the city replaces infrastructure that is almost 100 years old. They are also working on burying electric and utility lines there too.

“By April 12, we expect to be off of Main Street and have it back open to traffic,” Pugh stated.

Mehmet Cakal’s Sumela restaurant sits at the heart of all of the construction. He says even though his business didn’t take big a hit, he'll be glad to see the road reopen.

“I think it was a good decision for six months to get it done. I mean it did hurt, just not enough to close down the doors,” he said.

Crews will begin repaving the road early next month.

While both lanes are set to be open by mid-April, they will continue work, closing a lane at a time until they finish.