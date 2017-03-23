Woman accused of hitting 2 Grimsley High students with car, driving off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kelsey Meissner and Alondra Ruiz run track and cross country for Grimsley High School and go to practice in the afternoons.

But at practice on Tuesday, the teens had a close call.

"It was just like really scary," Meissner said.

"I was really glad we were all OK," Ruiz said.

According to a police report, Meissner and Ruiz were crossing the street near North Elam Avenue and Benjamin Parkway when they were both hit by a car turning right on red.

"It kind of hit my side and kind of like turned me,” Meissner said. “I was more like on the car, kind of on the hood."

Neither of the teens were hurt.

Police say the driver took off.

“Her light turned green and she just left,” Ruiz said.

The 17-year-old quickly memorized the tag.

“I know that's the number. One thing you should do is take a picture of the license plate when something happens," Ruiz said.

After telling their coach, they got checked out by the athletic trainer.

"Concern, worry, a little anger, but also gratitude that it wasn't worse," said Carla Meissner, Kelsey’s mother.

Carla says she panicked when she got the call from their coach.

“Hit by a car is one of the scariest things I think could happen,” she said.

Police found the driver on Wednesday.

Brandi Ingram was charged with hit and run and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Both Meissner and Ruiz say they're even more cautious now when crossing the street at practice and happy the accident didn't stop them from running.

“I was just really thankful when I got home,” Ruiz said.