WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A wildfire is burning in Wilkes County, putting homes in jeopardy.

More than 30 acres are on fire southeast of Wilkesboro close to N.C. 115 and Old Salisbury Road.

The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Thursday.

The Wilkes County forester says the fire could burn close to 45 acres when it's all over.

The fire was started by someone who was burning debris in the area, the forester said.

36.102229 -81.039835