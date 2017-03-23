× Triad aviation firm to lay off 345 employees

North State Aviation, an aviation maintenance business at the Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, notified the state that it will permanently close its facility, resulting in a layoff of 345 people due to an “unforeseeable significant downturn in business.”

Company officials told the state in a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notice that North State Aviation was not successful in obtaining capital to avoid or postpone “this unfortunate result.”

According to its website, North State Aviation is a “Certified FAR 145 Repair Station with Heavy Maintenance, Modification and Repair capabilities plus D100 authority for Boeing 727, 737 -200 thru -900 series, 757 -200 and -300 series, and limited capability on 767 aircraft models.”