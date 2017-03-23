× Rockingham County man accused of groping women in Walmart

DANVILLE, Va. — A Rockingham County man is accused of groping women in a Virginia Walmart on several different occasions, according to a news release.

Jerome O’Neal Courts Jr., 22, was arrested in connection with two incidents that occurred on Jan. 13 and Feb. 25 at the Walmart at 515 Mt. Cross Road in Danville. He is charged with two counts of assault and battery.

In a March 9 press release, police were investigating someone linked to as many as five different reports of groping from January through March. On Wednesday, Courts was arrested in connection with at least two — but they believe all five are linked.

He allegedly watched the women in the store prior to the assault and may have followed them in a vehicle as they traveled between buildings.

Courts was released on a $1,000 secured bond.